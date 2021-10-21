Minnesota is going for its third straight victory this week. With Iowa's surprising loss to Purdue last week, the Gophers now find themselves in a much more interesting race to win the Big Ten West and gain a spot in the conference title game.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2. Radio: 100.3 FM, webstream. Sirius/XM: Ch. 195
Line: Gophers by 5. Over/under: 55
Play-by-play and in-game boxscore
Randy Johnson's preview and prediction. (Coming later)
Point spreads, money lines, over/under
Star Tribune on Twitter: Randy Johnson | Chip Scoggins
Schedules, results: Gophers | Maryland
Team stats: Gophers | Maryland
More on the game
Offensive line making big strides
Special teams improving but need to be more consistent
Tweaking run-pass balance brings success
Riding the high of the Nebraska win
Banged-up Maryland tries to regroup
Souhan: Still too soon to say Morgan has turned corner