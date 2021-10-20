P.J. Fleck has seen improvement from Gophers special teams after the unit struggled mightily last season, but the coach still described last week's performance in a win against Nebraska as "just inconsistent."

Too many mistakes in any phase of the game can be difficult to overcome for a Minnesota team with a small margin for error, but special team plays can also be the difference in close games.

"It wasn't our best performance," Fleck said about special teams in the 30-23 win against the Cornhuskers. "We need to be better in that area, and I know we will be."

This Saturday's matchup vs. Maryland will remind Gophers fans of a missed extra point in overtime that cost the team a 45-44 road loss against the Terrapins.

After the Gophers watched special teams cost them games in 2020, there have been moments this season where the unit has been highlighted for its success.

Punter Mark Crawford was named Big Ten special teams player of the week after the Oct. 2 victory at Purdue. A sophomore from Australia, Crawford averaged 51.3 yards on six punts in that 20-13 win, including four that pinned the Boilermakers inside their 15-yard line.

Crawford was the first Gophers special teams player to win the Big Ten's weekly honor since holder Casey O'Brien in 2019. Crawford has improved his punting average from 37.8 last year (second-to-last in Big Ten) to 42.7, which still ranks 13th in the conference.

But Crawford has punted 27 times this season, and 12 have resulted in the opponent starting from inside its 20. His 46-yarder against Nebraska led to a safety after the Huskers took over at the 11-yard line late in the fourth quarter. And a shanked punt that went just 32 yards didn't end up hurting the Gophers.

Two weeks ago, kicker Matthew Trickett scored a season-best eight points after going 2-for-2 on both field goals and extra points at Purdue, but he missed a 50-yard field goal last weekend.

"We came off having one of the better performances that we had all year [at Purdue]," Fleck said. "Just inconsistent anytime you miss a field goal, and then we didn't punt the ball particularly well."

There was plenty of blame to spread around in Minnesota's disappointing 14-10 loss against Bowling Green at home last month. Not surprisingly, special teams issues occurred that day, but it was shocking to Fleck why a couple of them happened.

On Bowling Green possessions in the fourth quarter, the Gophers were called for a roughing the punter penalty and an illegal formation negating a missed field goal.

Fleck said those mistakes "drive you crazy," because they "were uncharacteristic of our football team."

Special teams penalties have been rare. Kickoff and punt return numbers have also improved so far this season, ranked eighth and seventh in the Big Ten, respectively.

The Gophers expected Crawford to make gains after being forced into the role as a freshman last season, but Trickett had to beat out a few kickers for the starting job in fall camp.

A transfer from Kent State, Trickett made an impressive debut with a career-best 50-yard field goal in the 31-26 win against Miami (Ohio), but he was 2-for-5 on field goals and missed an extra point in the next two games vs. Colorado and Bowling Green.

Trickett, who is 6-for-10 this year, wasn't with the Gophers when a missed extra point and field goal sealed overtime losses against Maryland and Wisconsin in 2020. Special team plays, though, could become a deciding factor in key games again moving forward in the Big Ten this year.

The Gophers already have played four one-possession games, going 3-1, with more nailbiters likely to come. Minnesota is listed as a five-point favorite against Maryland.

"We feed off each other in all areas of the game," Trickett said earlier this season. "The special teams connect with offense and defense. Whenever we're able to be on and create that bond, it just spreads throughout the team."