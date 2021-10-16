The old, productive Tanner Morgan was back for a while. Chris Autman-Bell, too. And the Gophers defense came through with big fourth-down stops and a safety when they were needed the most.

It all added up to a 30-23 Gophers victory over Nebraska in front of 45,436 on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Morgan completed 20 of 24 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns as the Gophers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) built a 21-9 halftime lead and won their second consecutive conference game. Autman-Bell, healthier than he has been all year, caught 11 passes for 103 yards and a spectacular TD grab in the corner of the end zone.

The defense, after Morgan threw two third-quarter interceptions, made a goal-line stand, got another fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter and got a safety from Esezi Otomewo, who forced Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez into an intentional grounding in the end zone with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter.

Running back Bryce Williams put the Gophers up 30-16 with a 56-yard touchdown run with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter before Nebraska cut it to 30-23 on Martinez's 9-yard TD pass to Austin Allen with 1:12 left. Brady Boyd recovered the onside kick, and the Gophers ran out the clock.

Martinez went 18-for-33 for 241 yards and one TD. The Gophers also held him to minus-17 yards on eight carries as the Huskers fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten.

The Gophers defense forced a three-and-out on Nebraska's first possession, and the offense responded with a 14-play, 61-yard drive for a 7-0 lead on wildcat formation quarterback Cole Kramer's 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford on fourth-and-1.

The drive started with Morgan hitting Autman-Bell three times for 24 yards. Kramer converted two key third-down situations inside the Huskers 16 before throwing his first career TD pass.

The Huskers quickly responded by getting a 22-yard pass from Martinez to tight end Austin Allen and a 25-yard run by Rahmir Johnson. But the drive stalled when Gophers defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney sacked Martinez on third down. Nebraska settled for Connor Culp's 50-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 7-3.

On their next possession, the Gophers took to the air, with Morgan leading a seven-play, 79-yard drive capped by his 28-yard TD pass to Mike Brown-Stephens on first play of the second quarter. On the drive, Morgan completed all four of his passes for 57 yards, and his long pass intended for Autman-Bell drew a pass interference penalty.

After the Gophers defense forced it second three-and-out, Minnesota's run game took over with Mar'Keise "Bucky'' Irving carrying three times for 25 yards and Ky Thomas ripping off a 14-yard gain to the Nebraska 33. A trick play, however, backfired when blitzing cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt blew up a double-reverse flea flicker and sacked Morgan for a 12-yard loss. Matthew Trickett missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt.

Nebraska drove 68 yards and cut the lead to 14-9 on Johnson's 6-yard TD run with 5:47 left in the second quarter.

Morgan's hot hand continued, and he finished an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 7-yard TD pass to Autman-Bell, who made a great catch in the corner of the end zone with Huskers cornerback Quinton Newsome draped all over him. The TD gave the Gophers a 21-9 lead, and Morgan was 4-for-4 for 63 yards on the drive, including a 36-yard pass to Autman-Bell to start the possession.

The Gophers opened the third quarter by quickly driving to the Huskers 33, but Taylor-Britt intercepted Morgan's second-down pass intended for Brown-Stephens in the end zone. That ended a school-record run of 16 consecutive completed passes for Morgan.

Minnesota's defense responded by forcing a three-and-out, but Morgan underthrew Autman-Bell on second down and Deontai Williams intercepted the pass at the Gophers 45.

Martinez immediately hit Allen for a 30-yard gain, Johnson followed with a 14-yard run to the 1 and took it in on the next play, cutting the Gophers lead to 21-16 with 9:29 left in the third quarter.

Minnesota quickly went three-and-out, and Mark Crawford's 32-yard punt gave Nebraska the ball at the Gophers 47. The Huskers drove to the 1, but Marian Sori-Marin and Jordan Howden stuffed Martinez on third down, and Tyler Nubin dropped Jaquez Yant on fourth down.

The Gophers were quickly forced to punt, and Nebraska took over at its 45. Martinez found Allen for a 40-yard gain to the Minnesota 15. Boye Mafe's tackle of Martinez for a 3-yard loss pushed the Huskers back, and Culp's 27-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide right.

Nebraska reached the Minnesota 34 midway through the fourth quarter, but MJ Anderson and Donald Willis batted down Martinez passes on third and fourth down, respectively, to deny the Huskers.

The Huskers got the ball back at their 11 with 4:53 left, but the Gophers defense pounced, with Otomewo wrapping up Martinez, who threw the ball away in the end zone and was called for intentional grounding, giving the Gophers a safety and a 23-16 lead.