The Big Ten schedule ramps up Saturday with four intraconference matchups — including a trio of East vs. West showdowns — while five teams play nonconference opponents. (Note: All games Saturday unless listed. … The Gophers-Michigan State pick will be published later this week).
Three with intrigue
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., Ch. 5
- The Buckeyes have won eight consecutive and 11 of 12 against the Badgers. Wisconsin has enough talent to hang around for a while, but QB C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes offense will wear the Badgers down. Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 20.
Maryland at No. 4 Michigan, 11 a.m., Ch. 9
- The Terrapins are off to a 3-0 start and QB Taulia Tagovailoa is averaging 298 passing yards per game. But here's the stat that hurts the Terps: They gave up 520 yards to SMU last week. That won't play well in the Big House against the nation's top-ranked scoring offense (55.3 points per game). Michigan 49, Maryland 17.
Iowa at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1
- It qualified as an offensive explosion when the Hawkeyes beat Nevada 27-0 early Sunday morning. Can they sustain it? Fittingly, the two most important players will be Aussie punters: Adam Korsak of Rutgers and Tory Taylor of Iowa. Rutgers 16, Iowa 14.
Keep an eye on
Indiana at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
- The Hoosiers are 3-0 on the strength of three consecutive second-half rallies. That stops vs. the Bearcats. Cincinnati 37, Indiana 21.
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN
- The Wildcats lost to a Southern Illinois team that gave up 64 points to Incarnate Word, so it's tough to pick them. Miami (Ohio) 24, Northwestern 21.
And the rest
Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
- Fresh off hammering Auburn, the Nittany Lions keep rolling toward Oct. 15 showdown at Michigan. And if QB Sean Clifford falters, Chad Powers is ready. Penn State 45, Central Michigan 10.
Florida Atlantic at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN
- Boilers QB Aidan O'Connell (333.3 passing yards per game) should have a productive day against an Owls pass defense that's 113th nationally (275.8 passing yards allowed per game). Purdue 41, Florida Atlantic 20.
Chattanooga at Illinois, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, BTN
- Mocs are ranked No. 10 in the FCS poll, but Fighting Illini's Chase Brown, the nation's top rusher at 165.3 yards per game, will be too much. Illinois 28, Chattanooga 13.
