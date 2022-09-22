Introduction: If Patrick Reusse is buying into the Gophers and P.J. Fleck, perhaps more of us should as well. On today's show, host Michael Rand helps you get to know one of the key members of the defense: linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin. He was an Ivy League recruit before signing with the Gophers, and his intelligence plays a big role in his success. Sori-Marin has a fascinating family history tracing back to his family's Cuban roots, and he also has used his love of food to take team bonding to a new level.

16:00: Jason Gurwin from The Streamable joins Rand for the latest on how we watch sports. The rights to NFL Sunday Ticket are up after this season, and where that lands will be interesting. Plus Bally Sports Plus — the standalone $20 a month app — is set to launch Monday. Will fans, including supporters of the Wolves and Wild, go for it? And how does the shaky financial situation of Diamond Sports — which operates all the Bally regional sports networks and is owned by parent company Sinclair — factor into the future of how we will access our favorite teams?

30:00: The Twins are officially an afterthought, but the Wild are taking their place.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports