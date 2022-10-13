What the Big Ten schedule this week lacks in quantity — four teams are idle this week — it makes up for in quality, especially with the marquee game of the conference season so far, No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan. (Note: All games Saturday unless noted. … The Gophers-Illinois pick will appear later in the week).
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, 11 a.m., Ch. 9
- Already with wins at Purdue and Auburn, the Nittany Lions will try to secure a huge road triumph. The Wolverines have been more workmanlike than flashy in wins over Maryland, Iowa and Indiana. Freshman RB Nick Singleton (7.3 yards per carry) leads the upset. Penn State 27, Michigan 23.
Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
- The 4-2 Terrapins are nine points away from being undefeated, with losses to Michigan (34-27) and Purdue (31-29). QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who's third nationally in completion percentage (71.4%), will be too much for the Hoosiers, who've lost three in a row. Maryland 38, Indiana 20.
Wisconsin at Michigan State, 3 p.m., Ch. 9
- Interim coach Jim Leonhard pushed the right buttons with QB Graham Mertz, who had five TD passes against Northwestern. Badgers win in East Lansing, where buyer's remorse on Mel Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract is increasing. Wisconsin 31, Michigan State 21.
Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN
- Two of the three teams sitting atop the Big Ten West meet in West Lafayette. The Cornhuskers have back-to-back wins over Indiana and Rutgers under interim coach Mickey Joseph. The Boilermakers, led by QB Aidan O'Connell, stop that streak. Purdue 27, Nebraska 20.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP sources: No plan to vote on Commanders owner Dan Snyder
There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's status at next week's owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda.
Sports
Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits
The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.
High Schools
Separation anxiety? Not a bit. David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen are a game apart
The Star Tribune prognosticators take on three more games in a close race.
The Wild Beat
New-look Wild host Rangers in season opener
After a successful 6-1 preseason, the Wild kicks off the regular season on Thursday against the Rangers at Xcel Energy Center.
Randball
Five years since Barr injured Aaron Rodgers — and the impact is still being felt
The anniversary of that play is Saturday. It had a lasting impact on the Vikings, Packers and the entire NFL. For the Vikings, did that moment lead led to the pursuit and signing of Kirk Cousins?