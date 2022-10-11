While the Gophers' future Big Ten schedules have yet to be determined, the program has lined up nonconference opponents as far out as 2033. Here's a look at those schedules, with the caveat that conference realignment could alter things:
2023
Sept. 9: vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 16: at North Carolina
Sept. 30: vs. Louisiana Lafayette
2024
Aug. 29: vs. North Carolina
Sept. 7: vs. Rhode Island
Sept. 14: vs. Nevada
2025
Aug. 28: vs. Buffalo
Sept. 6: vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 13: at California
2026
Sept. 3: vs. Eastern Illinois
Sept. 12: vs. Mississippi State
Sept. 19: vs. Akron
2027
Sept. 2: vs. San Jose State
Sept. 11: at Mississippi State
2028
Aug. 31: vs. North Dakota
Sept. 16: vs. California
2030
Aug. 29: vs. North Dakota
2032
Sept. 18 vs. Alabama
2033
Sept. 17 at Alabama