The Gophers have taken some heat this season for a nonconference football schedule that included New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado, teams that are a combined 1-15 and lost to Minnesota by a combined score of 149-17. Cleary, critics said, the Gophers should schedule more challenging nonconference opponents.

Is Alabama challenging enough?

The Gophers on Tuesday announced a two-game, home-and-home series with the Crimson Tide, the current gold standard when it comes to college football success. Alabama will visit Huntington Bank Stadium on Sept. 18, 2032, and the Gophers will travel to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2033, to face the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The series will mark the second and third meetings between Minnesota and Alabama. The Gophers beat the Crimson Tide, then coached by Mike Shula, 20-16 in the 2004 Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Since 2007, Alabama has been coached by Nick Saban and has won six national championships, the last in 2020.