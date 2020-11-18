WEEK 4 MVP TY FRYFOGLE WR, INDIANA

The senior had a career day in a 24-point win against Michigan State, making 11 catches for 200 yards and two scores. He totaled 178 of those yards in the first half, the most for a Big Ten player since 2010.

GAMES TO WATCH INDIANA AT OHIO STATE

11. a.m. Saturday (Ch. 9)

Finally, a new challenger emerges for the Buckeyes. Indiana has surprised many with its perfect start, already taking down Penn State and both Michigan teams. But Ohio State as the perennial powerhouse will be the strongest opponent yet.

WISCONSIN AT NORTHWESTERN

2:30 p.m. Saturday (Ch. 5)

The battle of the undefeated teams continues, this time in the West Division. While the Badgers missed games against Nebraska and Purdue while dealing with their COVID-19 outbreak, the Wildcats beat both of those teams, plus Iowa and Maryland.