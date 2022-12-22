BIG TEN RANKINGS
Big Ten recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023, based on the 247Sports composite, which combines the major recruiting services:
Team, signees, 4 or 5 star
1. Ohio State, 20, 19
2. Penn State, 23, 16
3. Michigan, 23, 9
4. Michigan State, 15, 9
5. Nebraska, 22, 3
6. Maryland, 25, 3
7. Iowa, 21, 1
8. Northwestern, 19, 1
9. Gophers, 21, 2
10. Illinois, 21, 2
11. Rutgers, 19, 0
12. Wisconsin, 14, 3
13. Purdue, 13, 1
14. Indiana, 13, 1
NATIONAL RANKINGS
NCAA recruiting rankings from the 247Sports composite, which combines the major recruiting services.
Team, signees, 4 or 5 star
1. Alabama, 27, 26
2. Georgia, 26, 22
3. Texas, 22, 14
4. Miami, 26, 17
5. Ohio State, 20, 19
