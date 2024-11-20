Biden has become notably quiet after the 2024 election and Democrats' loss

His only public discussion of the outcome of the election came in a roughly six-minute speech in the Rose Garden two days after the election, when he urged people to ''see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans'' and to ''bring down the temperature.'' Since then, there's been hardly a public peep — including over the course of Biden's six-day visit to South America that concluded on Tuesday evening. His only public comments during the trip came during brief remarks before meetings with government officials and a climate-related speech during a visit to the Amazon.