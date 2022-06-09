Authorities on Thursday identified the bicyclist who was hit by a light-rail train a day earlier in St. Paul and died.
Jason L'Heureux, 50, of St. Paul, was killed late Wednesday morning after being struck by a westbound Green Line train about 10:30 a.m. at the Raymond Avenue Station along University Avenue, said Metro Transit spokeswoman Laura Baenen.
One witness to the incident wrote that the train traveled more than a block from where the bicyclist was hit until the train came to a halt. A second witness, who also lives nearby, came out to the scene and saw the man trapped between the first and second cars.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minnesota's first COVID-19 test-to-treat site opens Friday
Governor urges Minnesotans to take advantage of free option to learn their COVID-19 status and reduce risks of severe illness.
Bicyclist struck and killed by light-rail train in St. Paul is identified
The collision occurred late Wednesday morning.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis seniors celebrate graduation after disruptive years
Their high school careers have been affected by the pandemic, a racial reckoning and the teachers strike.
South Metro
Three Amur tiger cubs born at Minnesota Zoo
The cubs were born on Mother's Day and have successfully bonded with their mother.
North Metro
Death toll in Coon Rapids motorcycle vs. car crash rises to two
The crash happened on Hanson Boulevard near 129th Lane NW.