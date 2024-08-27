Bike-friendly indeed: Up to 2,000 cyclists will roll through Minneapolis and St. Paul for an inaugural fall tour

Kerri Kolstad, founder of the guide service Wahoo! Adventures, is organizing the new event with BikeMN. The flagship is a 46-mile route, covering more than a dozen public trail systems in a counter-clockwise loop. The ride begins and finishes at Wabun Park near Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis. Most of the first half is in St. Paul, visiting attractions like Lake Phalen and coursing through Como Park before returning to well-ridden points around Minneapolis. Also planned are a 20-mile route and a slow-roll 6.6-mile ride with a spirit of inclusiveness. All styles of cycles are encouraged, and the ride is free for participants younger than 18. (See the routes at bit.ly/tcbtroutes.)