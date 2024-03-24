Many people need a good set of noise-canceling headphones but don't have a huge budget to spend on them.

Our stand-out pick is the Edifier W820NB Plus. Visit CNET.com to see the complete list.

Edifier W820NB Plus

Best sound for under $100

CNET TAKE: Edifier makes some good-sounding PC speakers and true-wireless earbuds and it's done a nice job with its W820NB noise-canceling headphones, now on their second-gen version, the Edifier W820NB Plus. The first thing you'll notice is that they're comfortable — Edifier has upgraded the ear pads with higher-grade memory foam — and the headphones fit snugly on your head. They also sound good for their price ($80), offering slightly improved audio quality from the originals, thanks to what appear to be upgraded drivers (also, they now support the LDAC audio codec for Android devices). You get a bit more clarity and slightly better bass definition. Their sound didn't necessarily blow us away — they lack a bit of openness — but it's very good for what the headphones cost.

Other features include an ambient mode that lets outside sound in and a low-latency gaming mode. The noise canceling has been upgraded slightly and they're decent for voice calling. Battery life is pretty impressive with up to 49 hours of battery life on a single charge at moderate volume levels (and noise canceling off).

CNET.com