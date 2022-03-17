Best Buy will formally open its corporate campus the week of April 18 and bring back employees on at least a part-time basis.

Most of the electronics retailer's corporate employees have been working at home since the beginning of the pandemic. Most employees will return with hybrid schedules, working three days a week at the Richfield campus and two days a week at home or another location of their choice.

Some roles require full-time office work and others can be completely remote, the company said.

The electronics retailer had a small number of teams involved heavily with the holiday season return to offices the first week of November to test the hybrid model.

As COVID-19 cases have declined across the country — after a spike in January caused by the omicron variant — pandemic health mandates have loosened. As a result, many employers have either called workers back to office or are in the midst of planning the return.

Many companies are testing hybrid or flexible work models.

Target Corp., downtown Minneapolis' largest employer, has been allowing workers to return voluntarily as part of a hybrid work model.

Earlier this month, Best Buy announced that most of its employees in stores and other facilities such as distribution centers would no longer be required to wear masks. The company will continue to have safety protocols in place at its headquarters such as a required health screening before entering the campus, but masks will not be required.