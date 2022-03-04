Most Best Buy workers in stores, service centers and other facilities are no longer required to wear masks.

Starting Friday, Best Buy employees at all Best Buy locations including stores, service centers, and supply chain facilities no longer have to wear face coverings.

However, unvaccinated employees in locations designated with a "high" CDC COVID-19 community level are still required to wear masks, the company said. All employees are allowed and welcomed to continue to wear masks if they prefer.

Masks had been required of Best Buy employees and recommended for customers for the last several months as the company like other retailers continued to adjust policies based on changing guidance from health officials and city mandates.

Last week, Minneapolis and St. Paul lifted their indoor mask mandates and Target Corp. lowered its mask requirements for employees.

Best Buy has said it plans to return its headquarters workers to its Richfield offices in early 2022. The company hasn't shared any details on a specific timeline.

The mask announcement comes a day after Best Buy reported its last fiscal year earnings and investments it plans to make into the business in the next year to continue its growth.