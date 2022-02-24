Minneapolis and St. Paul lifted their indoor mask mandates Thursday, marking the end of the widest sweeping COVID-19 rules in the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter implemented the rules — which required people to wear masks inside many businesses — six weeks ago, as cases increased amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The mayors said in statements Thursday morning that they were encouraged by decreasing COVID-19 case numbers.

Both mayors will continue to require face coverings in buildings owned or operated by the cities. Businesses can implement their own rules, and the mayors in both cities said they are still encouraging people to use masks.

"Today, the Twin Cities has good reason to be hopeful for the future, and I know that our residents will continue stepping up for one another as we navigate this next phase together," Frey said in a statement, adding that he would continue to monitor case trends.

The announcement came as governments around the world — at the local, state and national levels — are easing restrictions in response to plummeting caseloads. Recent polling has also shown that many Americans are saying their weariness of the pandemic's impacts on daily life outweighs their virus-related health concerns.

"Encouraging downward trends have improved our outlook significantly since January," Carter said in a statement. "I urge our community to continue following public health guidance and keep our momentum going."

This is the second time the mayors have implemented — and lifted — mask mandates. The first face covering requirements came at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and both mayors rescinded the orders last summer, as cases fell and vaccinations reached a larger share of the population.

They reinstated them in early January, as the omicron variant fueled another increase in COVID-19 cases. Minneapolis' order required face coverings in "any indoor locations where members of the public may gather, visit or patronize." St. Paul's applied to businesses licensed by the city "at all times when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not maintained."

The latest data from health officials shows the state's positivity rate fell to 7.5%, the lowest since last October, and hospitalizations decreased.

Minneapolis officials said the 7-day new case rate there is now 135 per 100,000 people and positivity rates are "below the high-risk threshold based on the latest reported data." They said they would continue to monitor case rates, hospitalization rates and hospital bed capacity.

In Ramsey County, cases and hospitalizations have decreased 56% and 15%, respectively, over the past week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials in the Twin Cities are continuing to monitor the spread of an omicron subvariant, BA.2, which is 30-50% more infectious than its predecessor and has been detected in Twin Cities wastewater. Health officials have said it is too early to predict whether the subvariant will spark a new surge in local cases.

The decision to end the mask mandate comes two weeks after Frey and Carter rescinded a vaccine-or-test requirement for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues that was in effect for 22 days. Officials at the time said positive trends in data spurred them to roll back the more invasive measure — which drew backlash from some businesses — before changing their mask rules.

Carter and the St. Paul City Council have recently said they are evaluating the mayor's emergency declaration and executive orders with the goal of returning to the city's regular mode of governance as soon as possible.

Minneapolis council members are expected to address — and continue — their local emergency during a meeting Thursday morning.

This story is developing and may be updated.