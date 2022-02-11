As news of lower rates of the omicron variants made their way to Minnesota employers, some have decided to reboot their back-to-work plans. The city of Minneapolis will be switching to its official hybrid plans on Monday.

"It's very exciting," said Steve Cramer, chief executive of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, who hears from three of the top 15 downtown employers Thursday that they reinstituted postponed plans. "This is a definite shot in the arm coming out of a cold, omicron-dominated January. I'm confident March and April will bring more announcements like this."

Xcel Energy officials in a downtown council panel on Wednesday said the return date for its 6,000 remote workers is March 7. Wells Fargo told employees in a letter the same day that it was resuming its voluntary "early return" to the office effective immediately.

However "most U.S. employee groups, including those in customer-facing roles, employees in enterprise functions and line of business support roles and technology, will begin to return to a 'hybrid' flexible model starting March 14," said Wells Fargo spokesperson Staci Schiller.

Ameriprise, which had required some office days starting in the fall, softened that stance last month for its 4,800 Minneapolis workers when omicron infection rates were rising. But as of Thursday, the downtown workforce is back working in the office three or more days a week, "with flexibility," said spokeswoman Alison Mueller.

Many office staffers began working remotely from home soon after the coronavirus first appeared in the United States in late January 2020. Employers put together return-to-office plans only to postpone them more than once as COVID-19 variants increased case counts. Now that omicron cases and hospitalizations are on the decline again in Minnesota, they feel safe in calling people back to office buildings again.

Target Corp., downtown Minneapolis' largest employer, has not set a firm return date, but has opened its offices for workers to return voluntarily, officials said. The company will be adopting a hybrid work model.

U.S. Bank, with 4,900 workers downtown, expects hundreds of workers to also return soon to their offices.

"We have started moving toward more regular business operations, and we would expect more employees to be working onsite in a hybrid manner for important moments and activities with their teams beginning later in February," said US Bank spokesman Jeff Shelman in an e-mail.

This week, Minneapolis Mayor Frey told Downtown Council officials that the city was committed to bringing most of its 4,000 workers back on a hybrid basis beginning Feb. 14.

That date was originally chosen at the end of December after some city workers pushed back against a Jan. 10 return date because of omicron rates.

The big return-to-work effort comes one month after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 workers.

That move caused many employers to put off vaccine mandates of their own, though most executives say they strongly encourage employee vaccinations as a way to promote worker safety and minimize worker absences.

Some employers have yet to announce when they expect to see workers back in mass. The insurance and employee benefits giant Securian Financial originally hoped to bring back its 3,000 employees to St. Paul by January, but delayed those plans as COVID infections swelled.

"As of right now, no return announcement date has been made," said spokesman Jeff Bakken said.