Best Buy cuts its annual profit and sales outlook as it wrestles with tariffs

NEW YORK — Best Buy cut its annual outlook for profits and sales after the nation's largest consumer electronics chain reported a profit decline and stagnating sales for its fiscal first quarter amid shoppers' worries about the economy and tariffs.
The Minneapolis-based company reported net income of $202 million, or 95 cents per share, for the three-month period ended May 3. That compares with $246 million, or $1.13 per share, a year ago.
Adjusted earnings was $1.15 per share.
Sales fell slightly to $8.77 billion from $8.85 billion.
Analysts were expecting $1.09 per share on sales of $8.81 billion
Comparable sales — those coming from established physical stores and online channels — slipped 0.7% in the quarter. Entertainment products, appliances and consumer electronics took a hit, while the company enjoyed sales growth in computing and mobile devices.
Shares slipped more than 2% in premarket trading on Thursday.
As the last batch of major retailers report first-quarter earnings results this week, winners and losers are emerging at the approach of the critical back-to-school shopping season, which goes into full swing in July.