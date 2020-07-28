Following Target, Walmart and several other retailers, Best Buy announced Tuesday it will close on Thanksgiving and offer some of its holiday deals earlier.

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected,” the Richfield-based electronics chain said in a statement. “And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too.”

The retailers are trying to mitigate crowds over the busy holiday seasons as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the U.S.

Last year, the electronics chain opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day similar to other retailers.

Best Buy didn’t go into further reasons for the changes.

However, large crowds have become the reality on Thanksgiving and Black Friday as retailers offer big deals to get consumers in the stores.

This year, with pandemic orders restricting the number of people who can be in stores and the uncertainty of the virus’ spread going into fall, retailers need to change strategies.

Best Buy has yet to release information about its Black Friday hours. Sales are up 15% since Best Buy stores fully reopened in mid-June.

On Monday, Target announced it would also be closed Thanksgiving following a similar announcement by Walmart.

