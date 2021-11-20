A Bemidji woman was killed and her passenger hurt early Wednesday in a single-car crash.
Hazel Elia Buckanaga, 21, was driving a compact SUV southbound on Hwy. 75 near 350th Street near Climax in Polk County at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle left the road and hit a culvert, the State Patrol said. She was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was involved, the patrol said.
Aiyana Alisha White, 21, also of Bemidji suffered noncritical injuries and was taken to a hospital; she was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Road conditions were dry.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office, Crookston police, Crookston Area Ambulance and Climax Fire Department responded to the crash.
