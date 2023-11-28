Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) gets rid of the ball as he’s brought down in the second quarter of a NFL game between the Minnesota
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) gets rid of the ball as he's brought down in the second quarter of a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

Bears 12, Vikings 10: Stories, photos and more from Monday Night Football

The Bears kept Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs uncomfortable all night, forcing four interceptions and allowing only 185 passing yards.

Vikings offense barely functions as Chicago kicks way to victory

Joshua Dobbs threw four interceptions and his future at quarterback is up for debate as the Vikings missed a chance to move closer to first-place Detroit by losing 12-10 to the last-place Bears.
Souhan: Dobbs' sweet story with Vikings crashes back to Earth

NFL backups and journeymen are just that for a reason. Joshua Dobbs' story remains a sweet one, but no longer one of a season-saver after Monday night vs. Chicago.
Five extra points: Bears tried to lose but Vikings refused to let them

The last-place Bears finally met their match when it came to insisting that the other team win as Joshua Dobbs faltered and Kevin O'Connell made some strange decisions.
Bears stifle Vikings' run game as Mattison, Chandler struggle

With legendary running backs Chuck Foreman, Robert Smith and Adrian Peterson at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings two main backs managed 60 yards on 14 attempts.
Podcast: Is QB change coming after Dobbs' struggles?

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears on Monday night, including whether this will lead to a change under center.
Jaylon Johnson intercepted a pass intended for Vikings receiver Jordan Addison in the second quarter Monday.

In an ugly game, Bears use turnovers, third down to beat Vikings

In a sloppy game, the Bears grabbed four interceptions and converted 44% of their third-down attempts to gain an edge against the Vikings.
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be on the sidelines again tonight against the Bears.

Jefferson sits out again as Vikings remain cautious with star receiver

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson missed his seventh game with a hamstring injury on Monday. He is expected to be ready for a return Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.