Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan emerge from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium to recap the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears. Will that be the last start for quarterback Joshua Dobbs? Kevin O'Connell said he'll mull a change over the bye week. They discuss Dobbs' performance, O'Connell's night, edge rusher Danielle Hunter's dominance, Jordan Addison's lament and more.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Luke Kunin scores go-ahead power play goal as Sharks beat Capitals 2-1
Luke Kunin scored a go-ahead power play-goal in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 shots, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Monday night.
Sports
Bears outlast Vikings 12-10 on 4th field goal by Santos after 4 interceptions of Dobbs
The Chicago Bears finally won one of these up-for-grab games after all those painful finishes.
Sports
Rookie George scores season-high 19, Jazz edge Pelicans 114-112 to sweep two-game set
Rookie Keyonte George scored a season-high 19 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 114-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night and a sweep of their two-game series.
Sports
Johansen scores twice, Avalanche beat Lightning 4-1 for 4th straight win
Ryan Johansen scored twice, Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.
Sports
Former Clippers Jackson and Jordan carry Nuggets past Los Angeles 113-104 without Jokic
Reggie Jackson scored 35 points, DeAndre Jordan had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 on Monday night without Nikola Jokic.