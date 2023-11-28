Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan emerge from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium to recap the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears. Will that be the last start for quarterback Joshua Dobbs? Kevin O'Connell said he'll mull a change over the bye week. They discuss Dobbs' performance, O'Connell's night, edge rusher Danielle Hunter's dominance, Jordan Addison's lament and more.

