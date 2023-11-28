Key player

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

While it is tempting to pick no one in such an ugly game, Johnson was directly involved in two of the Bears' four interceptions and also had the biggest what-if play of the game. He made a perfectly timed leaping catch on Joshua Dobbs' first interception of the night early in the second quarter, and then tipped a Dobbs pass on fourth and 3 that was caught by teammate T.J. Edwards in the third quarter. Johnson bobbled and dropped a near-certain pick-6 late in the first half that would have broken the game open, but finished three passes defended.

Key play

Bears' final third-down conversion

Neither offense was sharp on third down after the first quarter. The Vikings finished 2 of 9 (22.2%) while the Bears were 8 of 18 (44.4%). The Vikings forced and recovered fumbles on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, the first leading to the only touchdown of the game. But after the second one, the Vikings went three-and-out and needed one last stand from their defense with 2:29 left. At their own 49, the Vikings got Justin Fields on first and second down, forcing incompletions. On third and 10, though, Fields found D.J. Moore wide open over the middle for a 36-yard gain. Cairo Santos kicked the winning 30-yard field goal four plays later.

Key number

23

There are so many abysmal numbers to choose from, on both sides. But it keeps coming back to turnovers for the Vikings. The four interceptions Monday (no fumbles at least) give the team 23 giveaways on the season and they are minus-8 in turnover differential.

Up next

at Las Vegas, Dec. 10, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

After the second-latest bye in franchise history, the Vikings head to Las Vegas in Week 14 to face the Raiders, who will also be coming off their bye. The Raiders were the first NFL team to fire its coach this season, ditching Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler on Nov. 1 after a 3-5 start. Las Vegas is 2-2 under interim coach Antonio Pierce, the former NFL linebacker. After the regime change, the Raiders also benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, their big offseason's acquisition, for rookie Aidan O'Connell, a fourth-round pick out of Purdue.

2023 schedule and results

Sept. 10: L, 20-17 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 14: L, 34-28 at Philadelphia

Sept. 24: L, 28-24 vs. L.A. Chargers

Oct. 1: W, 21-13 at Carolina

Oct. 8: L, 27-20 vs. Kansas City

Oct. 15: W, 19-13 at Chicago

Oct. 23: W, 22-17 vs. San Francisco

Oct. 29: W, 24-10 at Green Bay

Nov. 5: W, 31-28 at Atlanta

Nov. 12: W, 27-19 vs. New Orleans

Nov. 19: L, 21-20 at Denver

Nov. 27: L, 12-10 vs. Chicago

Dec. 10: at Las Vegas

TBA: at Cincinnati

Dec. 24: vs. Detroit

Dec. 31: vs. Green Bay

TBA: at Detroit