A bear or two have been meandering through a Woodbury neighborhood this month.

There have been eight reports of bear sightings. One of the reports said two bears were spotted, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

Officials asked residents to be patient as the animal moves on, according to a Woodbury Public Safety Department's Facebook post on Tuesday.

An area of Woodbury where bear sightings have been reported to the Minnesota DNR.

"The bear has not been aggressive but has been interested in deer and bird feeders in residential areas," according to the post, which also reminded residents of a deer feeding ban in Washington County. It also recommended residents take down bird feeders at night until the bear passes through.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources doesn't trap or remove bears with nonaggressive behavior.

The bear has been sighted mostly in the Evergreen neighborhood and has stayed north of Valley Creek Road. It has been spotted only as far west as Bielenberg Drive and as far east as Interlachen Parkway.