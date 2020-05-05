The man who died in Willmar, Minn., during a confrontation last week with police at his home killed himself after stabbing one of the officers in the neck, authorities said Tuesday.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the man as Jose Reyna Lozano, 38, of Willmar, and it said in a statement that the medical examiner determined that Lozano “died of suicide due to a sharp-force injury to the neck.”

The BCA, which is leading the investigation into Friday’s encounter at during a domestic disturbance call at a home in 800 block of SE. Mary Avenue, also identified the officers and detailed their roles in the encounter.

Officer Nicole Wortham shot Lozano in the leg with her firearm and also with her Taser, the agency said. Officer Noah Maschino shot Lozano with a Taser.

Lozano, who has been with the Willmar Police Department since 2017, and Maschino, who joined the force in November, are both on standard administrative leave.

Wortham was released from St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday after treatment for her injuries during the incident.

According to the BCA:

Police arrived at the home at roughly 5:40 a.m. Wortham located Lozano in an upstairs bedroom holding a knife and had a box cutter to his throat. When he ignored commands to drop the weapon, Wortham deployed her Taser and struck Lozano.

Lozano stabbed Wortham multiple times in the neck and shoulder as they struggled. At one point, Wortham shot Lozano in the leg with her firearm.

Maschino arrived and located Lozano on the bedroom floor as he threatened to harm himself and Wortham with the knife. Maschino tased Lozano and handcuffed him. At one point, Lozano lost consciousness.

Maschino and other responding officers came to the aid of Lozano and Wortham.

Lozano was pronounced dead at the scene from the self-inflicted neck injury that came at an unspecified time during the encounter with police.

A female in the home also suffered a knife injury during the incident. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Portions of the incident were captured on police body camera video.