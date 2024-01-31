A man who was shocked by a Taser fired by a sheriff's deputy this week while wielding a knife in an apartment in Willmar, Minn., has died, officials said Wednesday.

Michael James Yanacheak, 75, was tased Monday morning while law enforcement was attempting to evict him from his home, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said.

The BCA said in a statement that the cause of Yanacheak's death "is undetermined pending further investigation" by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the BCA:

Two Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies and two Willmar police officers went to Yanacheak's apartment to enforce a court-ordered eviction. They tried to get him to open the door, but he didn't respond.

After about an hour, the apartment manager pried open the door, and the law enforcement officers entered. They found Yanacheak in a bedroom, where he picked up a kitchen knife and walked toward them.

The officers tried to retreat out of the apartment, but at one point, Deputy Riley Kampsen deployed his Taser and struck Yanacheak.

The officers provided medical care at the scene until he could be taken to the hospital, where he later died. No officers shot their firearms.

A police officer recovered a knife at the scene, which was turned over to BCA.

Kampsen and the two police officers all had on body-worn cameras. BCA agents are reviewing all available video as part of the active investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office for review into whether Kampsen's actions were legally justified.

The BCA said Kampsen has five years of law enforcement experience.