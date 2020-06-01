State investigators looking into the police killing of George Floyd have requested the training records of all the former Minneapolis officers who were present, as well as access to surveillance footage that may have captured the encounter that has led to angry protests across the country and renewed calls for criminal justice reform.

In building their case against Derek Chauvin, the since-fired Minneapolis police officer who is charged with Floyd’s murder, special agents from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also sought access to hospital and ambulance records, as well as security camera footage from the hospital where Floyd died.

“Part of the scope of the investigation is to examine the officers’ use of force, and to corroborate statements of witnesses and officers,” BCA special agent Matthew Lund wrote in a search warrant affidavit. “Therefore, documented verification is needed of the injuries and attempted medical intervention.”

The BCA, which investigates most police shootings and in-custody deaths, made similar requests in the killing of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

“As a part of a thorough investigation, BCA Agents are requesting authorization to obtain personnel files to include pre-employment psychological records, all training records, and internal affairs files for the above listed officers,” Lund wrote in another warrant. Investigators also sought access to the officers’ lockers at the Third Precinct station.

Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, after he was recorded pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring the handcuffed man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe. A bystander recorded this encounter at E. 38th Street and Chicago on Facebook Live, where has been replayed countless times.

Chauvin is the first white officer in Minnesota to be criminally prosecuted in the death of a black civilian. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is 25 years; the maximum for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years. The other officers involved were also fired, but have not been charged.

But, the ensuing protests that started peacefully in the hours after Floyd’s death have since erupted into widespread rioting that has seen dozens of buildings looted or torched, and led to several tense standoffs between protesters and law enforcement. Gov. Tim Walz authorized the use of National Guard troops to help quell the unrest, in what state officials called one of the largest law enforcement deployments in state history.

Several cities, including Minneapolis, imposed curfews in response to the riots, and in recent days authorities have stepped up their enforcement, leading to dozens of arrests. Similar protests have sprouted in cities like Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles.

According to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, police were called after Floyd was suspected of passing a fake $20 bill at the Cup Foods convenience store. Officers Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng approached Floyd, who was in a Mercedes-Benz with two other people.

Another search warrant says that the car, which is registered to a 32-year-old woman, was later towed to the department’s impound lot, where it could be more carefully examined. A cellphone was also recovered from inside the Benz, authorities say.

Authorities also requested access to the Cup Foods’ surveillance system, which has eight cameras, seeking to unearth any additional footage of the events leading up to Floyd’s death. A nearby restaurant, Dragon Wok, also had cameras that may have captured part of the incident.

“Forensic processing of the vehicle will assist agents in establishing a timeline of events, corroborating statements made by involved parties throughout the investigation and accurately assess all relevant facts pertaining to this incident,” Lund wrote.

Earlier this week, the FBI’s local field office made a plea for any witnesses who recorded footage of the encounter to turn it over to investigators.

The Bureau is running a separate, but parallel, investigation into possible civil rights violations.

In an unrelated incident, police are investigating the possible theft of police equipment from the Third Precinct, which last week was overrun and torched by rioters, in one of the most dramatic moments of the ongoing protests.

In a search warrant affidavit signed Sunday morning, a Minneapolis police officer with the department’s weapons unit wrote that police received a tip earlier that day that a man was sending pictures from his cellphone showing himself in a photo wearing a Minneapolis police bullet proof vest allegedly taken from the Third Precinct, which was breached by protesters Thursday night and partially set ablaze.

“The office where the Police Vest was taken from, contained items that include, but not limited to, Officers personal property, items issued to individual officers by the Minneapolis Police Department, classified case files of gang members, classified information on ongoing criminal cases, property such as Police radios/charges/GPS trackers, vehicle keys, a safe, scales, police bags, police vests, police jackets, police uniforms, documents containing police information/reports, etc.,” the warrant said.

Police sought the warrant to search the 38-year-old man’s home and workplace in northeast Minneapolis. Court documents show that the warrant was executed at 2:40 p.m. and nothing was taken.

According to the search warrant affidavit: Video allegedly showed the man wearing the vest emblazoned with the name of Minneapolis police officer “J.B. Werner” while standing next to a wall with “dozens of tools hanging on the wall.”

Werner, a decorated 20-year veteran on the department, worked in the weapons unit, and his desk contained classified data, the warrant said. The unit works with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“This guy is bragging about having this and some other stuff from the 3rd [police precinct] ... apparently he has been sending photos to his employees,” the tip to police said, according to the warrant.