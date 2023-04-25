ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the death of an unidentified man found dead in a park Tuesday, according to St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a deceased person lying on the ground next to a path in Heritage Park, a large wooded park near Costco and Stearns History Museum, just east of Minnesota Highway 15.

Officers recognized the man matched the description of an individual St. Cloud officers had dealt with Monday afternoon in a nearby parking lot. Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at about 4 p.m. Monday to check on a suspicious man possibly using drugs in a vehicle, according to a release issued Tuesday by Oxton.

The man didn't have any formal identification and provided false information about his identity; when officers told the man he was under arrest, he took off running, according to Oxton.

Officers pursued the man on foot and unsuccessfully attempted to use a Taser on the man, who was last seen climbing a fence and entering a wooded area in Heritage Park, Oxton said. Police set up a perimeter and used drones to search the park but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

Because of the police interaction with the man on Monday, the department requested that the BCA investigate the death, Oxton said.