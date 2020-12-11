Authorities say a 14-year-old boy is dead and suspect he was killed by the family dog.

Deputies with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office conducting a welfare check found the boy deceased and lying in the yard of a home near Battle Lake, Minn., about 3 p.m. Thursday.

They also found a Polish long hair shepherd that was "extremely aggressive," according to an incident report released by the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they believe the family dog attacked the boy, and at the request of the owner and for public safety "put the dog down," the report said.

The 3-year-old dog was bought from Poland six months ago, the sheriff's office said.

The name of the boy has not been released.

The sheriff's office and Otter Tail County Coroner's office are investigating. The dog's body was taken to North Dakota State University for a necropsy.

