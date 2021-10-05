Click below for the latest scores, news and more from around Major League Baseball.
Wild
Wild claims ex-Gopher Rem Pitlick off waivers from Nashville
The 24-year-old forward skated in 11 NHL games over two seasons with the Predators after playing three seasons at the University of Minnesota.
Loons
Minnesota United to host 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field
Major League Soccer's 26th annual all-star game is heading to St. Paul on Aug., 10, 2022. It will be the eighth pro-sports all-star game held in Minnesota.
Access Vikings
Even Vikings best blockers were no match for Browns. Here's why
A deeper look at how the Browns bulldozed the Vikings' offensive line, throwing off its timing and creases in the run game while affecting Kirk Cousins' ability to find open targets.
Vikings
Top teams, best performances, predictions and trends: The NFL after Week 4
A look back at the best and worst of Week 4 in the NFL, and what to expect this weekend. Also a look at the current front-runner for league MVP.
Sports
Veteran Pau Gasol announces retirement from basketball
Wishing his "older brother" Kobe Bryant could be there by his side, Pau Gasol finally put an end to a basketball career that went "way beyond my dreams and expectations."