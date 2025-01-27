Bar Siena brings fresh pasta and pizza to downtown Hopkins

The seven housemade pastas are the main event. The runaway favorite at our table was the Lasagna Duefoglie ($25), a blend of wild mushrooms and creamy cheese nestled under two sheets of pasta (it’s not the traditional tall, layered lasagna) that was inspired by the first dish chef Rhett ate in Italy. The cavatelli ($21) was a close second, with “melted” butternut squash, housemade boursin cheese and nuts hitting all the flavor and texture notes. “It’s kind of like a grown-up version of mac and cheese,” our server said, which was underselling it.