As we were putting together our perfectly polished brackets last week, we also checked in on A Bar of Their Own, the absolute dominator of a Minneapolis sports bar that highlights women's sports.

Since its inception, enthusiasm has only grown for the tavern with the radical concept of playing only women's sports on its multiple TVs. The idea was overwhelmingly embraced, from a successful crowdfunding campaign to an opening day met with cheers and a line of fans stretched around the block.

We spoke with owner Jillian Hiscock, who said the lines have calmed a bit since the March 1 opening, but haven't dissipated. She shared a few of the stats from the history-making bar's first 14 days.

Funds raised: More than $205,000

Kegs sold: 25 kegs of beer, cider, seltzer and wine

Local beer: 420 pints of Duluth-brewed Bent Paddle Light and St. Paul's Urban Growler Cowbell Cream Ale

Mocktails: 350 of housemade Ginger Slappers and Change Ups

Double smash burgers: 577

Throwback wings: 567

Freestyle Fried Pickles: 360 baskets

Games viewed: 252 different women's sports competitions

How often there's a line at 11 a.m., when they open: 70% of the time

Loyal fans: 425 fans signed up for the bar's loyalty program

And that's just the beginning. It's the middle of March Madness, but that's just one reason to pop in and pull up a stool.

"College softball, U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in June, the Paris Olympics — it's a great time to be a women's sports fan," she said. We couldn't agree more.

A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., abaroftheirown.com



