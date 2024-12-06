The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week

A lot of that neighborly feeling has to do with one of the anchor tenants, Triple D Espresso. The family-run cafe and coffee roaster just celebrated its 10th anniversary, and regulars were flocking there for conversation, seasonal lattes and warmth on a recent sleety morning. The baked goods are made in house, and they disappear before the day is out. I got there early, and had my choice of about a dozen flavors of muffins and scones. I went with the popular cherry almond muffin ($2.79), its soft center still warm out of the oven, dried cherries for tartness and sugar crystals adding some crunch on top. Small-town vibes all in one pillowy breakfast cake. (Sharyn Jackson)