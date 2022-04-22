The Twins will try to make up some ground over the next week in the American League Central, with three games against the White Sox this weekend before the Tigers come to Target Field for three Tuesday-Thursday.

Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.27 ERA) starts for the Twins tonight (7:10, BSN) against White Sox righthander Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.00).

The White Sox lineup is missing a number of regulars, including center fielder Luis Robert (groin), second baseman Josh Harrison (shoulder) and third baseman Yoan Moncada (oblique).

Byron Buxton (knee) is sitting out today after DHing on Thursday. Miguel Sano is hitting ninth as the DH, with Luis Arraez playing first base.

Chicago is 6-6, a game behind Cleveland in the AL Central, while the Twins are last at 5-8.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Leury Garcia, 2B

Jose Abreu, 1B

Eloy Jimenez, DH

Gavin Sheets, RF

AJ Pollock, CF

Andrew Vaughn, LF

Reese McGuire, C

Jake Burger, 3B

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Nick Gordon, CF

Miguel Sano, DH