Introduction: The Twins led 3-2 after five innings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, with starter Bailey Ober cruising after a rough start. But he was lifted — to his surprise — in favor of reliever Dylan Floro, who gave up five runs in the decisive sixth. It underscored two flaws: The Twins are starting to prepare for the future while this year's outcome is very much in doubt, and they lack the trusted bullpen arms to make those decisions in high-leverage games.

8:00: The Lynx won 91-86 over Dallas on Tuesday at Target Center, a game that became heated at the end with a player ejection, fan ejections and opponent calling the home crowd "disgusting."

11:00: Star Tribune writer and editor Jeff Day joins host Michael Rand for a look ahead to the Gophers volleyball season that starts Friday. What should we expect with coach Keegan Cook taking over for Hugh McCutcheon?

34:00: The Gustavus hockey tragedy.

