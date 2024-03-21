Minnesota fans of Bad Bunny — who waited six years to see him perform again in the Twin Cities — will have to wait even longer now.

Saturday's concert by the Puerto Rican hip-hop star at Target Center has been canceled for reasons not specified.

Ticket buyers were sent alerts Thursday morning that the Minneapolis show is called off, and refunds or credits are being automatically sent via Ticketmaster — which means there are no plans to reschedule the date. Target Center representatives did not yet respond to request for further explanation.

Poor ticket sales could be a culprit, an issue compounded by the steep prices for most seats. Earlier this week, the arena's available tickets appeared to be less than half-sold, with seats available throughout the venue ranging in price from $122 to more than $600.

The "Dákiti" and "Mía" hitmaker performed Wednesday night at Ball Arena in Denver without any troubles reported. His next gig after Minneapolis is still scheduled in Kansas City on Tuesday, as is a three-night stand later next week at United Center in Chicago.