Autumn Pease threw a two-hitter and struck out seven without allowing a walk as the Gophers softball team beat Michigan 3-0 on Friday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium for its ninth victory in a row.

Sydney Strelow drove in the first two runs for Minnesota (34-16, 15-6 Big Ten) on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and a homer leading off the sixth. Maddy Ehlke, the next hitter after Strelow, also homered.

Pease, a senior righthander, has won 10 games in a row since April 7.

Albany center picks Tommies

Albany 6-3 junior center Alyssa Sand

recently announced her commitment via Twitter to coach Ruth Sinn and the University of St. Thomas.

Sand had 29 points and 21 reboundsin the Huskies' 74-60 loss to Providence Academy in the Class 2A championship game. Albany finished the season 30-2.

RON HAGGSTROM

UMD in NSIC softball final

Lauren Dixon pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts as Minnesota Duluth beat Augustana 4-0 in the winners' bracket final of the NSIC softball tournament in Rochester.

Corrie Weise had a two-run homer and an RBI double for the Bulldogs (39-11), who reached the championship game for the first time since 2002 — the last time they won the conference tournament.

UMD will play the winner of the Vikings vs. St. Cloud State game at noon Saturday.

