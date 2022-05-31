Authorities over the weekend identified the woman who died in a fire at her home in Crystal.
Roanne C. Hopkins, 78, died from the blaze that struck her house in the 5700 block of N. Quail Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Police said the fire was first detected about 12:45 p.m. on April 2. Hopkins was declared dead at the scene less than a half-hour later, the Medical Examiner's Office said.
There has yet to be an official determination about the fire's origin, but police and the Medical Examiner's Office both said it appears to be accidental.
