Authorities have identified the woman whom they say was assaulted in a Brooklyn Park home by her boyfriend over the weekend and found dead the next day in St. Paul.

Police found the body of Lacy Jo Marie Krube, 36, of St. Paul, in the basement of a home in the 1500 block of Jackson Street on Sunday, authorities said. The Ramsey County medical examiner has yet to disclose an exact cause of death.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and remains jailed as prosecutors weigh charges against him. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

A home was searched Monday in the 7500 block of Brunswick Avenue, where investigators "located evidence leading them to believe that the victim had been assaulted by her domestic partner," read a statement from police in Brooklyn Park.

Court records in Minnesota show the suspect, who is homeless, has been convicted four times for violating no-contact orders, three times for domestic assault, twice for assault, and once each for illicit drugs, burglary and theft.

PAUL WALSH