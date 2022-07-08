Authorities on Friday identified the teenager who was shot and killed early this week in an apartment lobby on the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis.

Angelo A. Hill, 17, of Brooklyn Park, was shot multiple times early Monday evening on E. 18th Street near S. Nicollet Avenue and died 30 minutes later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police have announced no arrests in what is one of the city's 46 homicides so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

A 16-year-old boy also was taken to HCMC with "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds," police said shortly after the shooting. There has been no further word from police about his condition.

A preliminary police investigation indicated there was a confrontation in the lobby of an apartment building between people who knew each other.

"Guns were presented, and shots were fired," a police statement read.

Hill ran about a half-block "before collapsing," the statement continued. "Both juveniles were involved in the confrontation."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).