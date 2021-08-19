Authorities on Thursday identified the 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot this week in Brooklyn Park, where a flurry of gunfire followed hours later.

Varney G. Kennedy Jr., of Golden Valley, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon in the 5700 block of N. Brookdale Drive and died soon afterward at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Kennedy was shot while sitting in a vehicle near the Gold Key strip mall, police said.

Police were searching for several suspects who ran from the scene. No arrests have been announced, and police have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting.

Officers were called back to the scene about 11 p.m. Tuesday after at least 50 rounds were fired.

Police arrested three adults and a juvenile for rioting and weapons violations, according to authorities.

The gunfire struck many vehicles, and police believe at least one of the guns was fully automatic. Police said the crowd became unruly and other law enforcement agencies were called in to help.

The late-night shooting prompted businesses at the strip mall to close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

