Authorities have identified the Twin Cities teenager who crashed while driving an SUV with her parents and two sisters north of the metro area on Memorial Day and died along with her mother.

Abigail L. Grabow, 16, was driving west of Braham in Stanchfield Township early Monday evening, when her southbound vehicle drifted across the northbound lanes of Hwy. 65, went in the ditch and struck a tree, the State Patrol said late Tuesday.

Also killed was Amy P. Grabow, 51, of Grant, the patrol said.

The woman’s 12-year-old daughter, Vivian, was taken to HCMC and was in critical condition Wednesday morning. Another daughter, 14-year-old Stella, was not injured, the patrol said.

Their girls’ father, Clinton W. Grabow, 44, suffered noncritical injuries and is also at HCMC.

The patrol has yet to disclose what led to the SUV going off the road.

Amy Grabow is the founder of All the Feels, a blanket manufacturer whose mission includes donating sales proceeds to various Twin Cities charities serving youth in need. Her company was featured in 2018 in White Bear Lake Magazine.

The three-year-old company’s website said that donations in the form of its products and money have totaled $365,000.