Authorities have identified the man who crashed his motorcycle in north Minneapolis and died.
Michael A. Bjorklund, 59, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal head injuries on late in the afternoon on May 18 while riding near N. Washington and Soo avenues, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Bjorklund was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital and died there early the next day, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
Police have yet to explain the circumstances surrounding the crash.
