Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend during an exchange of gunfire from drivers in two vehicles in Maple Grove.

William F. Haire, 61, of Buffalo, Minn., suffered a fatal shot to the abdomen mid-afternoon Sunday near County Road 30 and Garland Lane, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

No arrests have been announced in what a police statement said was "an altercation between two motorists."

Police located Haire in his vehicle off the road about a half-mile east near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway.

Emergency responders took Haire to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died about two hours later, the Examiner's Office said.

Police said that anyone with information about the case is urged to call 763-494-6246.