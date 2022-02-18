Authorities on Friday identified the man who was shot earlier this week in north Minneapolis.

Lorenzo E. Ellison-Jordan, 22, of St. Paul, was shot multiple times Tuesday night while in the 3600 block of N. 4th Street and died at the scene, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers responded to the location about 8:30 p.m. and found Ellison-Jordan down in the alley, said officer Garrett Parten, a Police Department spokesman. Police administered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

No arrests had been made, and authorities have yet to comment about a motive for the shooting.