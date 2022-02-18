Authorities on Friday identified the man who was shot earlier this week in north Minneapolis.
Lorenzo E. Ellison-Jordan, 22, of St. Paul, was shot multiple times Tuesday night while in the 3600 block of N. 4th Street and died at the scene, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Officers responded to the location about 8:30 p.m. and found Ellison-Jordan down in the alley, said officer Garrett Parten, a Police Department spokesman. Police administered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.
No arrests had been made, and authorities have yet to comment about a motive for the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright shooting death
Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu called it "a significant downward departure" from state sentencing guidelines, adding that it was "the saddest case in my 20 years on the bench."
Local
Authorities ID man shot earlier this week in north Minneapolis
Authorities on Friday identified the man who was shot earlier this week in north Minneapolis.Lorenzo E. Ellison-Jordan, 22, of St. Paul, was shot multiple times…
First District Rep. Jim Hagedorn dies at 59 after cancer battle
Hagedorn, a Republican, was serving in his second term at the time of his death. His wife, Jennifer Carnahan, announced the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
North Metro
Wright family and friends disappointed, upset at Potter sentence
Two-year prison sentence too low for former police officer Kimberly Potter, they say.
Local
Watch: Reaction to sentencing of Kimberly Potter in Daunte Wright's death
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Kimberly Potter trial.