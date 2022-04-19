Authorities have identified the driver of a car who died in a crash involving a semitrailer truck last week in north Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Casey R. Jones, 59, of Minneapolis, was the driver who suffered numerous injuries about 10 p.m. Thursday, when he swerved into the path of the semi that was heading north on Lyndale Avenue N. near 39th Avenue.
Officers rendered aid to the victim at the scene until he could be taken to North Medical Health Hospital, where he died a half-hour later, authorities said.
The driver of the semi was uninjured and cooperated with the crash investigation, police said. The driver's identity has yet to be released.
