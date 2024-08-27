At a camp in rural Minnesota, high schoolers against abortion learn to talk to the other side

After the 2022 decision, nearly two dozen Republican-led states banned abortion or restricted it to earlier in the pregnancy than Roe’s standard. But since then, Americans have indicated support for abortion rights rather than abortion restrictions in statewide elections, with conservative states such as Kansas, Kentucky and Ohio explicitly voting for abortion rights. Reflecting a new paradigm where Democrats see abortion as a winning issue, the GOP adopted a platform this summer that abandoned its longstanding support of national restrictions on abortion in favor of leaving the issue to the states.