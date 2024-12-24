As a Minneapolis cop, he closed encampments. Now he serves meals and delivers food to the streets.

Snyder spent about 20 years of his law enforcement career in human trafficking. Frustratingly, he found that while there was a lot of trafficking within the unsheltered population, victims almost never reported it, and even more rarely would it get fully investigated and prosecuted. One reason: It’s hard to find people always on the move. So Snyder started circling the city in his Polaris Ranger, meeting people in encampments and under bridges. Initially, he tried to figure out how to make the systems of justice work for people who were homeless, but eventually his eyes were opened opened to their trauma, barriers and immediate needs, such as water when it’s hot and shoes when it’s cold.