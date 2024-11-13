A wave of shootings at homeless encampments at Minneapolis in recent weeks, leaving four people dead and at least four more seriously injured, has relit a long-simmering clash between city officials and advocates over one of the city’s most vexing problems.
Spike in Minneapolis homeless encampment shootings fuels disagreement on cause, remedy
There have been several deadly encampment shootings this fall, reviving the debate between city officials, advocates and others on the best response to crime associated with encampments.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other city leaders say the spree of shootings and other violence associated with encampments is driven by the drug fentanyl. Advocates who regularly provide outreach to the local unhoused community say the greater focus should be directed at the fundamental causes of homelessness if the city has any hope of solving the public safety problems at the camps.
Three shootings have occurred in three south Minneapolis encampments over a span of two weeks. On Friday, a man and woman were shot in an encampment in the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue S. close to Hiawatha Avenue.
“It’s an ongoing tragedy in our city, and we are seeing gun violence play out in many, many places, and particularly neighborhoods less resourced and communities of color that are bearing that gun violence,” said John Tribbett, a service area director with the nonprofit Avivo which operates a tiny home village inside a North Loop warehouse for people experiencing homelessness.
Around 13% of all crime in the city’s Third Precinct, and 19% of that area’s gun violence, happens within 500 feet of encampments, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in late October. He and Frey were holding a news conference close to one of the shooting scenes. At the time, Frey told reporters that crime near encampments is “not about a lack of shelter” or “even most of the time about a lack of housing.” The mayor said drug trafficking and drug use at encampments have been the largest factors.
“Is (fentanyl) the only thing? Of course not, but it is a major driver,” Frey said in an interview days after the shooting. “I think we’ve got to be honest, and we’ve got to be real about it, otherwise we’re not going to make progress on the issue.”
The recent shootings have rattled nearby homeowners and renters, some of whom said they have been scared to leave their homes. Quantina Jones, who lives near the site of the triple fatal shooting that happened Oct. 27 close to the train tracks on Snelling Avenue, said she would frequently find drug paraphernalia left on her property, witness public defecation and hear gunshots.
“This is just zero regard for anybody,” Jones said.
In interviews with people living in two south Minneapolis encampments, several tent campers, who didn’t give their full names,said they feel unsafe and that fentanyl is a common problem. But some, such as Rickayla Day, also said they think homeless people get stigmatized following major crimes even though not all in the encampments are involved in violent altercations.
“We’re stereotyped, and we’re targeted, people our age, to be seen as thieves and drug users and stuff like that,” Day said. “But there are a lot of people that don’t do any drugs at all out here.”
In response to a spate of violence over the last few months, Frey’s office has called for staff to expedite encampment closures. Encampments, which data shows continue to grow and when closed often spring up nearby, have been a frustrating issue for Frey, who in his 2017 bid for mayor promised to end homelessness in the city in five years. Given the recent spike in shootings, encampment response is likely to continue to be a hot-button topic going into the 2025 mayoral election.
The city’s encampment response policy has been a divisive issue politically, with some progressive council members accusing Frey of inhumane tactics by clearing camps. Frey has grown increasingly exasperated by the accusations, noting that outreach teams from the city and other agencies regularly visit encampments to offer services, only to have some people not accept help.
Advocates push to not “dehumanize” discussion
Some advocates and council members said they felt like the comments from Frey and O’Hara, who also speaks frequently about the increase in crime associated with encampments, were unhelpful.
Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez, who has repeatedly criticized Frey’s response to encampments, said in an interview that Frey’s focus on drugs leave out the challenges of poverty, with finding job opportunities and finding a new home after being evicted.
“It’s irresponsible to assume that this issue itself is only because of the fentanyl issue,” Chavez said.
Nicole Mason, an advocate and previously an organizer for the large Camp Nenookaasi encampment, rejected the idea that housing and shelter is not a contributing factor when it comes to encampment crime.
“A lot of these killings and some of these crimes seem like they wouldn’t have happened if (the victims) would have had a safe place to be,” Mason said.
She agreed with Frey that encampments are an unsafe option, but she said “it’s not just about fentanyl, it’s also a lack of resources.”
Tribbett, of Avivo, said it’s correct to identify fentanyl as an epidemic, but he also said the broader conversation surrounding homelessness can sometimes become “dehumanizing.”
”What’s frustrating to me is when our rhetoric is not humanizing and demonstrating that we recognize that the people that are outside are suffering, and that we have to we have to meet that need,” Tribbett said.
County working to address complex needs
Hennepin County does not publicize a database showing when someone is turned away from shelters. But according to Danielle Werder, a senior department administrator for the county’s Office to End Homelessness, the shelter system is “overwhelmingly” able to meet the need of people seeking shelter each night.
Over a 10-day-period between Oct 22 and 31, there were three nights where people were turned away at the end of the night because there wasn’t enough shelter space, Werder said. On those three nights, no more than two people were turned away, Werder said.
The focus for Werder and her fellow staff, she said, is on continuing to meet with individuals within encampments to intervene in their housing crises and figure out why they don’t visit shelters or other service providers.
“The piece (for us) really is, what do people need? What would they come in for? And how can we better bring those services online?” Werder said. “It’s a complicated problem.”
There have been several deadly encampment shootings this fall, reviving the debate between city officials, advocates and others on the best response to crime associated with encampments.